Nick Watney will play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Watney at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards
Watney Odds to Win: +100000

Nick Watney Insights

Watney has finished under par three times and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Watney has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Watney has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 55 -2 283 0 3 0 0 $48,822

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Watney wound up 55th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Watney has one made cut in his past five appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Watney played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Watney has played in the past year has been 48 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 15th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Watney was better than only 4% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Watney failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Watney carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Watney's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average of 8.0.

At that most recent tournament, Watney's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Watney finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Watney underperformed compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

