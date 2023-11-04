The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Nicolas Deslauriers light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

  • Deslauriers is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
  • Deslauriers has zero points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

