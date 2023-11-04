From November 2-4, Nicolas Echavarria will take to the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to compete in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,363 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Echavarria at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards
Echavarria Odds to Win: +40000

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Echavarria has shot below par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Echavarria has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Echavarria has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 27 -10 275 1 4 1 1 $895,077

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Echavarria will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria finished in the 62nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 15th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Echavarria shot better than 42% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Echavarria recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Echavarria carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Echavarria's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (8.0).

At that most recent tournament, Echavarria's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Echavarria ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Echavarria fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

