Will Nikita Okhotyuk Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 4?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nikita Okhotyuk a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Okhotyuk 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 10 games last season, Okhotyuk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Okhotyuk produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.4 shots per game, sinking 16.7% of them.
Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.
- The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
