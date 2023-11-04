For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nikita Okhotyuk a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 10 games last season, Okhotyuk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Okhotyuk produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.4 shots per game, sinking 16.7% of them.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

