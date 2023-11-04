On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Nikita Zadorov going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

Zadorov is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Zadorov has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

