The Philadelphia Flyers, including Noah Cates, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. There are prop bets for Cates available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Noah Cates vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Cates Season Stats Insights

Cates' plus-minus this season, in 16:11 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of 11 games this year, Cates has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Cates has registered a point in a game three times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cates has had an assist twice this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Cates' implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cates going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Cates Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

