The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • Dobson has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Dobson has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

