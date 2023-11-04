The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Dobson has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

