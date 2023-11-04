Noah Dobson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. There are prop bets for Dobson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Noah Dobson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Dobson has a goal in three of nine contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dobson has a point in six games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

In five of nine games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Dobson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 10 9 Points 2 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

