For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Noah Gregor a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

Gregor has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Gregor has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

