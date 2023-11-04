For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Noah Hanifin a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

Hanifin is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

