The Calgary Flames, Noah Hanifin included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Noah Hanifin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin has averaged 23:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Hanifin has yet to score a goal through 10 games this year.

Hanifin has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hanifin has an assist in three of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hanifin hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 10 Games 3 4 Points 2 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

