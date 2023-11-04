Oregon State vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.
Oregon State vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Oregon State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-13.5)
|62.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-13.5)
|62.5
|-550
|+400
Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Oregon State has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Colorado has compiled a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
Oregon State & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Colorado
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
