The Buffalo Sabres, including Owen Power, are in action Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Power in that upcoming Sabres-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Owen Power vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Power Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Power has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 23:08 on the ice per game.

Power has scored a goal in one of 11 games this year.

In six of 11 games this season, Power has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of 11 games this year, Power has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Power's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Power going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Power Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 3 6 Points 2 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

