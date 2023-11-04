Owen Power Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - November 4
The Buffalo Sabres, including Owen Power, are in action Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Power in that upcoming Sabres-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Owen Power vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Prediction
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Maple Leafs Player Props
Power Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Power has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 23:08 on the ice per game.
- Power has scored a goal in one of 11 games this year.
- In six of 11 games this season, Power has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- In five of 11 games this year, Power has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Power's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Power going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Power Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|11
|Games
|3
|6
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
