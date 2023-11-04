Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Los Angeles Kings at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Tippett's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Tippett vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Tippett has averaged 15:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In two of 11 games this year, Tippett has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of 11 games this season, Tippett has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tippett Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 6 Points 3 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.