Patton Kizzire will play at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4. The par-72 course spans 7,363 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to bet on Kizzire at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Kizzire Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Patton Kizzire Insights

Kizzire has finished under par nine times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kizzire has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Kizzire's average finish has been 51st.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Kizzire hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 42 -6 279 0 14 0 2 $930,613

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The past seven times Kizzire has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 39th.

Kizzire has made the cut in each of his last seven trips to this event.

Kizzire finished 10th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 73 yards longer than the average course Kizzire has played in the past year (7,290 yards).

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire was in the 11th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Kizzire was better than 52% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Kizzire shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Kizzire recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Kizzire's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average of 8.0.

In that last tournament, Kizzire's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Kizzire ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kizzire finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.