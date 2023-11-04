Paul Haley heads into the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, with action from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Haley at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +60000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Haley Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished under par five times and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Haley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Haley finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Haley finished 43rd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 47 -3 282 0 10 1 1 $221,903

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Haley played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 59 yards longer than the average course Haley has played in the past year (7,304 yards).

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.5 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of the field.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the sixth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Haley was better than only 20% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Haley did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Haley carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Haley's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of eight.

At that last tournament, Haley carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Haley finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Haley fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

