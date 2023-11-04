Paula Reto will hit the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4, aiming to conquer the par-478, 6,598-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

Paula Reto Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Reto has finished below par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Reto has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five events, Reto has had an average finish of 46th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Reto has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 49 E 281 0 11 0 1 $175,200

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while Taiheiyo Club is set for a shorter 6,598 yards.

The average course Reto has played i the last year (6,555 yards) is 43 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,598).

Reto's Last Time Out

Reto finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai placed her in the 48th percentile.

Reto was better than only 1% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Reto carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the tournament average was 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Reto had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Reto carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

At that last tournament, Reto carded a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Reto finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, worse than the field average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Reto carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.4).

