The field at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will feature Peter Malnati. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,363-yard course from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Malnati at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards
Malnati Odds to Win: +20000

Peter Malnati Insights

Malnati has finished under par nine times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Malnati has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Malnati has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Malnati has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -8 279 0 10 1 2 $1.2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Malnati's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 28th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Malnati finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2021.

At 7,363 yards, El Cardonal at Diamante is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,003 yards.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 69 yards longer than the average course Malnati has played in the past year (7,294 yards).

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the second percentile among all competitors.

Malnati shot better than only 20% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Malnati fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Malnati recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Malnati's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of eight.

At that last tournament, Malnati's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Malnati finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Malnati underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

