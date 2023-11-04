For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev 2022-23 stats and insights

Kurashev scored in nine of 70 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Kurashev picked up four assists on the power play.

He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 7.8% of them.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13.0 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

