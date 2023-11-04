Preston Summerhays is set to play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Summerhays at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+20000

Preston Summerhays Insights

Summerhays has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Summerhays has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Summerhays has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Summerhays has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 56 -4 284 0 1 0 0 $0

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 36 yards longer than the average course Summerhays has played in the past year (7,327 yards).

Summerhays' Last Time Out

Summerhays was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Summerhays shot better than 37% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Summerhays recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Summerhays recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Summerhays' six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

In that last outing, Summerhays' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Summerhays ended the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Summerhays had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

