When the Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Rasmus Andersson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

Andersson has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

