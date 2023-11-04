The Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson included, will play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Andersson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson's plus-minus this season, in 14:32 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of six games this season, Andersson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Andersson has a point in three games this season through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of six contests this season, Andersson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Andersson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 6 Games 3 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.