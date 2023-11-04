Can we anticipate Rasmus Dahlin scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • Dahlin has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
