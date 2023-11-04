Can we anticipate Rasmus Dahlin scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dahlin stats and insights

Dahlin has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.