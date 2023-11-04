The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Dahlin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Dahlin has averaged 24:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Dahlin has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Dahlin has a point in eight of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Dahlin has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 3 9 Points 2 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

