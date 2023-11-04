The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante will have Richy Werenski in the field in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4, up against the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Werenski at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to pick up the win this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Werenski Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Richy Werenski Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Werenski has finished below par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Werenski has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Werenski's average finish has been 67th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 45 -5 281 0 11 0 0 $524,436

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Werenski's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 31st.

Werenski has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

Werenski missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

The courses that Werenski has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,296 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski finished in the 28th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

Werenski was better than only 4% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Werenski did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Werenski carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Werenski had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of eight on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that most recent competition, Werenski's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Werenski ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Werenski carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

