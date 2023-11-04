Robert Streb will compete at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Streb at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Streb Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Robert Streb Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Streb has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Streb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Streb has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Streb has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 42 -9 275 0 7 0 0 $270,872

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Streb's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 31st.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Streb finished 42nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

Streb will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,278 yards in the past year.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb finished in the 14th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 24th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Streb shot better than 42% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Streb recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Streb carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Streb's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of eight.

At that most recent outing, Streb carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Streb finished the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Streb finished without one.

