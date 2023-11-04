Russell Knox will hit the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship from November 2-4, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,363-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Knox at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to pick up the win this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Knox Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Russell Knox Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Knox has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Knox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Knox has had an average finish of 37th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Knox has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 46 -6 278 0 16 0 0 $449,547

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Knox's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times and the top 10 three times. His average finish has been 23rd.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

Knox finished 48th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

The average course Knox has played i the last year (7,266 yards) is 97 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox finished in the 28th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Knox was better than only 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Knox recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Knox had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Knox had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 8.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last competition, Knox's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Knox finished the Shriners Children's Open without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Knox finished without one.

