The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante includes Ryan Armour. The competition takes place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Armour at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Armour Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ryan Armour Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Armour has scored below par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Armour has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Armour has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -5 279 0 11 0 0 $365,827

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Armour has had an average finish of 33rd with a personal best of 21st at this tournament.

Armour made the cut in four of his past six entries in this event.

Armour finished 21st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

El Cardonal at Diamante will play at 7,363 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,003.

The average course Armour has played i the last year (7,302 yards) is 61 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

Armour was better than just 20% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Armour failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Armour carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Armour recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that most recent outing, Armour's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Armour ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Armour finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.