Ryan Brehm is ready to play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Brehm at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryan Brehm Insights

Brehm has finished better than par six times and scored five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Brehm has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Brehm finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Brehm has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 43 -6 278 0 8 0 0 $525,645

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Brehm has had an average finish of 66th in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Brehm has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Brehm did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,003 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,363-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Brehm has played in the past year has been 71 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was below average, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Brehm shot better than only 20% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Brehm failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Brehm carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Brehm's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average of eight.

In that most recent competition, Brehm's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Brehm finished the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Brehm fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

