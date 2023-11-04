When the San Jose Sharks play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Carpenter score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 22 games last season, Carpenter scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Carpenter produced zero points on the power play last season.

Carpenter's shooting percentage last season was 5.9%. He averaged 0.5 shots per game.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

