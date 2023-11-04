The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will see Ryan Moore as part of the field from November 2-4 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Moore at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Moore Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Moore has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Moore has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 31 -10 276 0 8 0 1 $667,163

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Moore's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 26th.

Moore has made the cut in three of his past five appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Moore played this event was in 2022, and he finished 48th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

The courses that Moore has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.73 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore was better than just 20% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Moore carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Moore recorded more birdies or better (14) than the field average of eight on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that last outing, Moore's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Moore ended the Shriners Children's Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

