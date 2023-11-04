Should you wager on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Nugent-Hopkins averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

