Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Considering a bet on Nugent-Hopkins in the Oilers-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 20:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Nugent-Hopkins has twice scored a goal in a game this year in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point in a game four times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Nugent-Hopkins has had an assist in a game four times this year over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 9 Games 4 8 Points 7 2 Goals 3 6 Assists 4

