The field at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will feature Ryan Palmer. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,363-yard course from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Palmer at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Palmer Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ryan Palmer Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Palmer has finished better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Palmer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Palmer finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Palmer has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 41 -6 279 0 9 0 1 $721,964

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Palmer has had an average finishing position of 44th.

Palmer made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Palmer finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

The average course Palmer has played i the last year (7,283 yards) is 80 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer was in the 14th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Palmer shot better than 42% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Palmer recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Palmer had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Palmer recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of eight on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that last outing, Palmer's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Palmer ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Palmer finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.