In the upcoming matchup versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Ryan Poehling to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Poehling has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

