Will Ryan Pulock light the lamp when the New York Islanders face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pulock stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Pulock scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Pulock has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.