The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Reaves score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Reaves has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

