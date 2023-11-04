Ryo Ishikawa will play from November 2-4 in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking on a par-72, 7,363-yard course.

Ishikawa at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Ishikawa Odds to Win: +15000

Ryo Ishikawa Insights

Ishikawa has finished under par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Ishikawa has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five events, Ishikawa has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Ishikawa has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 34 +4 284 0 2 1 1 $416,080

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Ishikawa last competed at this event in 2016 and finished 50th.

At 7,363 yards, El Cardonal at Diamante is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,003 yards.

The courses that Ishikawa has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,238 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Ishikawa's Last Time Out

Ishikawa was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.80 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP placed him in the 66th percentile.

Ishikawa shot better than 83% of the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Ishikawa fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the tournament average was 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Ishikawa had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.8).

Ishikawa had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that last competition, Ishikawa had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Ishikawa finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Ishikawa had the same number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

