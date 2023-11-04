The TOTO Japan Classic is underway, and Sayaka Takahashi is currently in 46th place with a score of -2.

Sayaka Takahashi is currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 72 / 6,598 yards

Par: 72 / 6,598 yards
Takahashi Odds to Win: +25000

Sayaka Takahashi Insights

Takahashi has finished under par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last six rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Takahashi has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last six rounds.

In her past two events, Takahashi finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past two tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Takahashi finished 45th in her only finish over her last two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 46 -2 178 0 2 0 0 $7,745

Other Players at the TOTO Japan Classic

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Takahashi played this event was in 2022, and she finished 45th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 6,997 yards, which is longer than the 6,598-yard length for this event.

The average course Takahashi has played in the past year has been nine yards longer than the 6,598 yards Taiheiyo Club will be at for this event.

Takahashi's Last Time Out

Takahashi was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic placed her in the 38th percentile.

Takahashi was better than only 18% of the competitors at the TOTO Japan Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.69.

Takahashi carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the tournament average was 2.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Takahashi carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Takahashi had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Takahashi's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.1).

Takahashi finished the TOTO Japan Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.6), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Takahashi fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Takahashi's performance prior to the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.