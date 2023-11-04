Scott Harrington will play at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Harrington at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+40000 Odds to Win

Scott Harrington Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Harrington has scored below par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Harrington has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Harrington has had an average finish of 33rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Harrington has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 41 -6 281 0 8 0 0 $233,712

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Harrington finished 72nd in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Harrington has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Harrington played this event was in 2020, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Harrington has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,327 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

His 4.41-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the second percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Harrington shot better than 61% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Harrington recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Harrington had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Harrington carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last outing, Harrington's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Harrington finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Harrington finished without one.

