When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Scott Laughton light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Laughton scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Laughton has zero points on the power play.

Laughton averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are allowing 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

