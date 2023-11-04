In the upcoming matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Scott Mayfield to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mayfield 2022-23 stats and insights

In five of 82 games last season, Mayfield scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Mayfield produced zero points on the power play last season.

Mayfield's shooting percentage last season was 5.0%. He averaged 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes secured nine shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.