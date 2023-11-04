From November 2-4, Scott Piercy will take to the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to compete in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,363 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Piercy at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Piercy Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Scott Piercy Insights

Piercy has finished below par seven times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Piercy has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Piercy has had an average finish of 44th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Piercy has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 36 -7 278 0 13 0 0 $581,155

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Piercy's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 23rd.

Piercy has made the cut in seven of his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Piercy finished 32nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,363 yards, El Cardonal at Diamante is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,003 yards.

Courses that Piercy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,298 yards, 65 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy finished in the 14th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was good enough to place him in the 78th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Piercy shot better than 52% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Piercy carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Piercy recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Piercy's 13 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (8.0).

At that last outing, Piercy had a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Piercy finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Piercy finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.