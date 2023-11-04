For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sean Walker a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

Walker has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Walker has zero points on the power play.

Walker averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

