The New York Islanders, with Sebastian Aho, are in action Saturday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho in that upcoming Islanders-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 13:51 on the ice per game.

Aho has yet to score a goal through nine games this season.

Aho has a point in one of nine games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Aho has had an assist in one of nine games this season.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Aho goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 39 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 9 Games 10 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

