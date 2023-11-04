The TOTO Japan Classic is underway, and Shoko Sasaki is currently in 10th place with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Shoko Sasaki at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 72 / 6,598 yards

72 / 6,598 yards Sasaki Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Shoko Sasaki Insights

Sasaki has finished better than par three times and scored two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last four rounds.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last four rounds.

Over her last four rounds, Sasaki has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past one appearances, Sasaki finished outside the top 20.

The past one time she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Sasaki hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past one events, with an average finish of 36th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 23 -5 176 0 2 0 1 $10,668

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Sasaki last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 36th.

This course is set up to play at 6,598 yards, 399 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Sasaki has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,607 yards, nine yards longer than the 6,598-yard Taiheiyo Club this week.

Sasaki's Last Time Out

Sasaki shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Sasaki shot better than 90% of the field at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.69.

Sasaki carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, worse than the field average of 2.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Sasaki carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.9).

Sasaki's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were more than the tournament average (5.5).

In that last outing, Sasaki's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.1).

Sasaki finished the TOTO Japan Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.6) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the TOTO Japan Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Sasaki finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Sasaki's performance prior to the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic.

