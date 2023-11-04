The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Simon Holmstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holmstrom stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Holmstrom has no points on the power play.

Holmstrom averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 39 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.