Will Simon Holmstrom Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 4?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Simon Holmstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holmstrom stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
- Holmstrom averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 39 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.