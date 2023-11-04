From November 2-4, Stephanie Meadow will take to the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan to compete in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic. It's a par-478 that spans 6,598 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Meadow at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Meadow Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Stephanie Meadow Insights

Meadow has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day without a bogey five times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Meadow has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Meadow has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Meadow has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Meadow will look to make the cut for the fourth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 34 -3 279 0 14 1 2 $655,624

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Meadow finished 44th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-478 course measures 6,598 yards this week, which is 405 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Meadow has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,549 yards, while Taiheiyo Club will be 6,598 yards this week.

Meadow's Last Time Out

Meadow was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 42nd percentile among all competitors.

Meadow shot better than 60% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Meadow recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, better than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Meadow recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Meadow carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Meadow had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Meadow finished the Maybank Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Meadow finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.