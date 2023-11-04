Stewart Cink will play from November 2-4 in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking on a par-72, 7,363-yard course.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

+17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Stewart Cink Insights

Cink has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Cink has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Cink's average finish has been 30th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 45 -2 282 0 9 0 0 $453,837

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Cink's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 15th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The most recent time Cink played this event was in 2017, and he failed to make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

The average course Cink has played in the past year has been 74 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Cink's Last Time Out

Cink finished in the fourth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 39th percentile of the field.

Cink shot better than 61% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Cink failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Cink recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Cink's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average of 8.0.

At that most recent outing, Cink's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Cink ended the Shriners Children's Open registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Cink finished without one.

