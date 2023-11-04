Should you bet on T.J. Brodie to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Brodie has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

