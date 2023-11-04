Should you bet on T.J. Brodie to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

  • Brodie is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • Brodie has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are allowing 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

